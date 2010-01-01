Christopher Breen is a photographer based in SE QLD and Northern NSW, Australia. Photography is all about creating understanding and developing a connection with his subject matter. As an emerging artist and current student in creative industries studying at University of Canberra specialising in the field of photography, within visual arts practice.

A recent graduate in Diploma of Photography & Photo Imaging from TAFE Queensland in 2022.

In 2022 Breen’s photographs received a commended award for a series of images submitted Australasia's Top Emerging Photographers in the Animal category. Recent exhibitions in his home town of Casino at Cassino Art Gallery, Fine Arts exhibition at EKKA 2023 and Diploma exhibition of class 2022.