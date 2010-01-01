High-Quality, Beautiful Photography See through a different lens!
Christopher the owner of Image 2000 Concepts, a photographer based in Bundjalung, Kombumerri, Quandamooka, Turrbal & Jagera
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Christopher the owner of Image 2000 Concepts, a photographer based in Bundjalung, Kombumerri, Quandamooka, Turrbal & Jagera
Through my prints and photo books, I invite you to bring bits of my stories into your life and home. New prints are released regularly, so check back often. If you sign up for updates, you will get notified about new prints or books, sales, and shows.
I've loved taking pictures since I was handed my first camera growing up as a child, in high school I begin to develop and process my own film and gain a further understanding to capture those moments of time for a lasting memory. Now I am inspired by the love I have for my local region I live in, capturing wonderful landscapes, and the flora and fauna that is on offer. I have photographed many different subjects, scenes, and moments, there's a picture around every corner. I am surrounded both by natural beauty of flora and fauna and the landscapes of South East Queensland and Northern NSW. I use my camera to document the world and then print images with a focus on the magic I find in daily life. My pictures tell my stories.
Christopher Breen is a photographer based in SE QLD and Northern NSW, Australia. Photography is all about creating understanding and developing a connection with his subject matter. As an emerging artist and current student in creative industries studying at University of Canberra specialising in the field of photography, within visual arts practice.
A recent graduate in Diploma of Photography & Photo Imaging from TAFE Queensland in 2022.
In 2022 Breen’s photographs received a commended award for a series of images submitted Australasia's Top Emerging Photographers in the Animal category. Recent exhibitions in his home town of Casino at Cassino Art Gallery, Fine Arts exhibition at EKKA 2023 and Diploma exhibition of class 2022.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.